Serious crash closes A52 between Boston and Skegness

A serious crash involving a lorry, a van and a car has shut the A52 between Boston and Skegness in both directions this afternoon, Monday November 13.
The collision has taken place near Wrangle and the road is closed completely between Broad Gate and Tooley Lane.
Details of injuries to those involved are not yet know.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
