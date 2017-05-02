Serious collision closes A158

A serious collision has closed the A158 in both directions this morning, Tuesday May 2.
The road is closed between Partney and Gunby.
Police are at the scene but motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More here as we have it...
A serious collision has closed the A158 in both directions this morning, Tuesday May 2.
The road is closed between Partney and Gunby.
Police are at the scene but motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More here as we have it...
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.