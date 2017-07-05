Hop on buses in Skegness for chance to win prizes

Passengers on Skegness buses could get a golden ticket to a prize this week by travelling by bus.

It’s all part of Catch the Bus Week, which runs until Friday, July 9.

The nationwide event is now in its fifth year, and aims to raise awareness of the benefits of using the bus.

On Monday, pictures were taken near the new A52 bus lane between Butlins and Sand Caravan Park to promote the scheme.

Celebrations in the county are being organised by Lincolnshire County Council in conjunction with Stagecoach, Brylaine, Centrebus, P.C Joaches and the council’s own service, CallConnect.

Golden tickets will be hidden on buses this week, and if passengers find a golden ticket on their seat, they could win prizes ranging from monthly travel passes to vouchers.

Coun Richard Davies, community engagement officer for Lincolnshire Transport said: “Buses are a brilliant and environmentally-friendly way to get around.

“We want to celebrate bus travel and reward those who take journeys on the variety of routes throughout our vast county, and in Catch the Bus Week, passengers literally have a golden opportunity to do so.”

For more, visit: www.catchthebus.co.uk