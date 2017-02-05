Have you spotted a pothole in Skegness? Here’s how to report it.

Members of the public who spot a pothole, faulty traffic light, or other highways issue are being encouraged to report it to Lincolnshire County Council via the authority’s online system.

www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting is, the council says, the quickest and easiest way to alert its highways team to a problem.

In addition, unlike emails, phone calls, and third-party website, reports made this way come at a significantly lower cost to the authority, it says.

The online system also allows people to sign up for updates.

The council stresses, however, anything posing an immediate danger should be reported to 01522 782070 (or, outside of office hours, to police on 101).