Tragic death of cyclist, 69, on the A52 bypass

A cyclist sadly collapsed and died while out riding his bicycle on the Wainfleet bypass, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A52 at 3.20pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance attended. A spokesman said: “Our crew were in the air within two minutes of the call coming in and at the scene within 15 minutes.

“Our paramedic and doctor assisted the land crew before returning to base at RAF Waddington at 4.52pm.”

Police have confirmed a 69-year-old man from the local area died. The road was closed for just under an hour.

The coroner has been informed.