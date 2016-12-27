Traders get ready for Caterex 2017

Even before the turkeys are in the ovens, plans are well underway for next year’s holiday season in Skegness.

Caterex – the largest annual one-stop trade show for the hospitality industry along the coast – opens its doors at the Richmond Centre from February 8 to 9.

A new website promoting the event, which has been running for more than 30 years, is due to go live in January.

June Howard, business development manager for organiasers Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Centre (SECWHA), said: “The show is full with the take up of stands well ahead of what they were last year this time. We’ve also had some interest from people abroad who are considering setting up business in the area. This year we have some new features too which we are excited about, including Boston College catering students doing demonstrations.

“We are also excited about the launch of our new website in January.” The new-look holiday guide for the coast and Wolds is also due to launch in January.