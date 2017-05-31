Town Crier announces BBC Radio 5 Live Marginal Mystery Tour in Skegness

Skegness Town Crier has introduced BBC Radio 5 Live’s broadcast of its Marginal Mystery Tour in Skegness this morning.

Steve O’Dare started the programme outside the town’s Pleasure Beach.

Skegness Lifeboat Station. ANL-170605-171009001

Presenter Emma Barnett is hosting the broadcast from 10am to 1pm.

She is expecting some lively discussions during the programme, incuding immigration, and said: “With Boston which returned a 75.6 per cent vote for Brexit down the road the ‘I’ word back on the agenda.

“We have beach, Brexitt and bingo here.”

During the tour, the station is visiting 15 marginal locations around the UK on the run-up to next week’s General Election.

Presenters including Colin Murray, Nicky Campbell, Nihal Arthanayake, Stephen Nolan, Rachel Burden, Emma Barnett, Anna Foster, Sarah Brett and Tony Livesey will all join the tour at outside broadcasts at key points.

Rozina Breen, Head of News at BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “We’re really excited to launch our most ambitious election campaign yet, delivering the UK’s biggest election conversation and getting the most diverse voices on air from Dumfries to Skegness and Bury to Cambridge.”