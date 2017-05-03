Tories wipe out UKIP across Skegness area in local elections

Conservatives across East Lindsey are celebrating after wiping out the UKIP seats held across the district in the Lincolnshire County Council elections.

UKIP were fighting for seats in all of the Skegness area divisions – Alford and Sutton, Wainfleet, Horncastle and the Keals, Ingoldmells Rural, Shegness North, Skegness South and Wainfleet.

Debate in the chamber at Lincolnshire County Council. Photo supplied. EMN-170504-165232001 EMN-170504-165232001

However, changes in some of the divisions saw UKIP’s Victoria Ayling, who was Lincolnshire County Councillor for Spilsby Fen, gain just 666 votes in Wainfleet, losing to Conservative Wendy Bowkett with 1387 votes.

The absenses of UKIP’s Dean (Skegness North) and Robin (Skegness South) Hunter-Clarke in the elections had left both the major Skegness wards up for grabs.

In Skegness North, the seat was contested by UKIP’s Danny Brookes who gained 666 seats but lost to Conservative Carl Macey with 1116 votes.

In Skegness South, the seat was won by Conservative Steve Kirk with 1162 votes, with UKIP’s Sue Blackburn trailing the other parties with 375 votes.

Current political make up of Lincolnshire County Council. EMN-170504-165021001 EMN-170504-165021001

Voting in Skegness South also saw a farewell to former Wainfleet and Burgh Independent county councillor Chris Pain.

Here are the full results:

Alford and Sutton

Matthews, Colin – Conservative - 41.1% - 1187

Lincolnshire County Council offices in Lincoln. Photo: Rob Foulkes EMN-161219-160126001 EMN-161219-160126001

Palmer, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents - 39.6% - 1146

Archer, Graham – Labour Party - 10.3% - 298

Pears, Julia – UKIP - 8.9% - 258

Electorate - 7991

Turnout - 2888 - 36%

Horncastle and the Keals

Aron, Bill – Conservatives - 63.4% - 1733

Taylor, Mark – Labour - 19.8% - 541

Beecham, Mike – UKIP - 16.8% - 459

Electorate - 7771

Turnout - 2692 - 34%

Ingoldmells Rural

Davie, Colin – Conservative - 63.3% - 1703

Dannatt, Mark – UKIP - 20% - 539

Howard, Tony – Labour - 16.7% - 450

Electorate - 7771

Turnout - 2692 - 34%

Skegness North

Macey, Carl – Conservative - 47.4% - 1116

Brookes, Danny – UKIP - 28.3% - 666

Gaskell, Phil – Labour - 24.3% - 572

Electorate - 8840

Turnout - 2354 - 26%

Skegness South

Kirk, Steve – Conservative - 46.4% - 1162

Pain, Christopher – Lincolnshire Independents - 20.6% - 515

Gray, Maggie – Labour - 18% - 450

Blackburn, Susan – UKIP - 15% - 375

Electorate - 8406

Turnout - 2502 - 29%

Wainfleet

Bowkett, Wendy – Conservative - 44.9% - 1387

Ayling, Victoria – UKIP - 21.4% - 666

Swanson, Jim – Lincolnshire Independents - 20% - 618

Wright, Ellen – Labour - 11.1% - 343

Hodgson, Edwin – Independent - 2.7% - 82

Electorate - 9321

Turnout - 3093 - 33%