Tories wipe out UKIP across Skegness area in local elections

Conservatives across East Lindsey are celebrating after wiping out the UKIP seats held across the district in the Lincolnshire County Council elections.
UKIP were fighting for seats in all of the Skegness area divisions – Alford and Sutton, Wainfleet, Horncastle and the Keals, Ingoldmells Rural, Shegness North, Skegness South and Wainfleet.
However, changes in some of the divisions saw UKIP’s Victoria Ayling, who was Lincolnshire County Councillor for Spilsby Fen, gain just 666 votes in Wainfleet, losing to Conservative Wendy Bowkett with 1387 votes.
The absenses of UKIP’s Dean (Skegness North) and Robin (Skegness South) Hunter-Clarke in the elections had left both the major Skegness wards up for grabs.
In Skegness North, the seat was contested by UKIP’s Danny Brookes who gained 666 seats but lost to Conservative Carl Macey with 1116 votes.
In Skegness South, the seat was won by Conservative Steve Kirk with 1162 votes, with UKIP’s Sue Blackburn trailing the other parties with 375 votes.
Voting in Skegness South also saw a farewell to former Wainfleet and Burgh Independent county councillor Chris Pain.
Here are the full results:
Alford and Sutton
Matthews, Colin – Conservative - 41.1% - 1187
Palmer, Steve – Lincolnshire Independents - 39.6% - 1146
Archer, Graham – Labour Party - 10.3% - 298
Pears, Julia – UKIP - 8.9% - 258
Electorate - 7991
Turnout - 2888 - 36%
Horncastle and the Keals
Aron, Bill – Conservatives - 63.4% - 1733
Taylor, Mark – Labour - 19.8% - 541
Beecham, Mike – UKIP - 16.8% - 459
Electorate - 7771
Turnout - 2692 - 34%
Ingoldmells Rural
Davie, Colin – Conservative - 63.3% - 1703
Dannatt, Mark – UKIP - 20% - 539
Howard, Tony – Labour - 16.7% - 450
Electorate - 7771
Turnout - 2692 - 34%
Skegness North
Macey, Carl – Conservative - 47.4% - 1116
Brookes, Danny – UKIP - 28.3% - 666
Gaskell, Phil – Labour - 24.3% - 572
Electorate - 8840
Turnout - 2354 - 26%
Skegness South
Kirk, Steve – Conservative - 46.4% - 1162
Pain, Christopher – Lincolnshire Independents - 20.6% - 515
Gray, Maggie – Labour - 18% - 450
Blackburn, Susan – UKIP - 15% - 375
Electorate - 8406
Turnout - 2502 - 29%
Wainfleet
Bowkett, Wendy – Conservative - 44.9% - 1387
Ayling, Victoria – UKIP - 21.4% - 666
Swanson, Jim – Lincolnshire Independents - 20% - 618
Wright, Ellen – Labour - 11.1% - 343
Hodgson, Edwin – Independent - 2.7% - 82
Electorate - 9321
Turnout - 3093 - 33%