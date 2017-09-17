Top five pubs in Skegness area

Two Skegness pubs have made it to the 2018 Good Beer Guide - the Vine Hotel and the Seathorne Arms.

They are among 110 pubs in Lincolnshire, including 20 new ones. featured in the 45th edition of the guide, published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Seathorne Arms pub has made it into the 2018 Good Beer Guide. ANL-170916-093639001

Across the East Midlands there are 88 new pub entries and 18 new breweries.

New breweries in Lincolnshire include Ferry Ales in Lincoln, Fuddy Duck Brewery in Boston and Long Hop in Grimsby.

The book’s Editor Roger Protz says: “The first edition of the Good Beer Guide published 45 years ago was a call to arms for beer lovers at a time when the brewing industry was in dire trouble and the market flooded with tasteless, fizzy beer.

“How the beer world has changed! Today, in spite of closures, a growing number of pubs clamber to offer the best-possible range of real ales and we are still seeing remarkable growth in the brewing sector.”

Although there are no pubs in the Skegness area in the Guide’s top 16, the Standard thought it would be fun to see where readers go for a great pint.

Here’s your top five (at the time of publishing).

1 Vine Hotel

2 Seathorne Arms

3 Welcome Inn

4 Wellies

5 Victoria Tavern, Hogsthorpe

Do you agree?