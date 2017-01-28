Top class pupils leading the way in Spilsby

Spilsby Primary Academy is celebrating after Government performance figures showed the academy to be in the top 10 per cent in the country for pupil progress.

Statistics published for the performance of pupils at Key Stage 2 for the last academic year show the academy is ‘well above average’ for reading and writing and above average in mathematics.

More detailed statistics show the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics is 60 per cent, compared with 51 per cent across similar ‘local authority’ schools and 53 per cent nationally.

Children were monitored from their results at the end of Year Two to see how much progress they have made by the time they reach Year Six.

The results put Spilsby Primary Academy in the top 10 per cent of schools in the UK for progress in English and the top 25 per cent for progress in the UK for mathematics.

Andrew Clarke, headteacher, said: “The amazing progress made by the children is testament to the hard work and dedication of a fantastic team at Spilsby Primary and to the children themselves.

“The children really enjoy their learning and all of the fantastic opportunities that are available to them through an exciting and engaging curriculum. We will continue to provide the very best education for all of our pupils.”

The school has 204 pupils aged four to 11.