Top class efforts at Skegness school rewarded

Hard work at a primary school in Skegness has not gone unnoticed.
Members of Skegness Rotary Club visited the Richmond School to present them with an award.
The Richmond has become a Rotakids school – which encourages children aged 12 and under to lead and engage in important, lively activities that will make a positive difference in their local community and globally.
Pupils in Years 3 and 4 have also received golden leaf awards for achievement.
