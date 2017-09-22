Top class efforts at Skegness school rewarded

Hard work at a primary school in Skegness has not gone unnoticed.

Members of Skegness Rotary Club visited the Richmond School to present them with an award.

Skegness Rotary Club presents an award to the Richmond School, Skegness. ANL-170922-143137004

The Richmond has become a Rotakids school – which encourages children aged 12 and under to lead and engage in important, lively activities that will make a positive difference in their local community and globally.

Pupils in Years 3 and 4 have also received golden leaf awards for achievement.