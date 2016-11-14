Top award for Skegness holiday park

A Skegness holiday park has been award a top regional tourism award.

Richmond Holiday Centre was crowned Best Family Fun destination in the East of England at Hoseasons’ 11th annual Gala Awards evening – an event showcasing the very best of the self-catering specialist’s lodge and holiday parks across the UK.

Andrew Downing, managing director of the centre was at the Hilton Metropole Hotel, in Birmingham, to receive the award,

He said: “It’s always nice to win an industry award, especially when we work so hard to make sure our customers have a great holiday experience.”

The Hoseasons Diamond Awards are broken down into eight UK regions and presented to Hoseasons locations that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys. Simon Altham, managing director of Hoseasons, who presented the award, said: “The fact that Richmond Holiday Centre has won this award demonstrates that they really have gone above and beyond when it comes to looking after their customers.”

“As one of Britain’s most popular holiday locations, the standards set by this park are exactly what we have in mind when we talk about offering our customers a better place to stay, and we wish them all the best for another successful year in 2017.”