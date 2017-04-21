‘Too scared to come out’: Plea to help dog living under car in Chapel St Leonards

A dog that has been living under a car in Chapel St Leonards all week has won the hearts of the community – but people are being urged to stay away and let the dog warden deal with it.

East Lindsey District Council posted a plea yesterday to try and find the owner.

The post on Facebook read: “Can you help this little dog?

“This dog has been living under a car in Chapel St Leonards since Monday.

“It’s a blue brindle Staffordshire Bull Terrier and appears to be very frightened and unhappy.

“Our dog warden is currently trying to coax it out.”

Floods of offers of help followed. However, East Lindsey said: “Thank you all for your concern. The location is in someones private garden, so unfortunately you aren’t able to help.

“Please do not try to find the dog. The dog warden is dealing with this. The dog warden is a professional and is being very careful in trying to help the dog.”

Kay Gregory commented: “Very sad. I know lots of people will want to rush down there to help but they are asking for help to find its owners, not get it out from the car.

“Having a crowd around it will just make it worse for the dog and the dog warden.”

If you know who the owner is, call East Lindsey District Council on 01507 601111 quoting ref EHDS/03072/17.