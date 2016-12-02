Tonight’s hotel lights switch-on in Skegness postponed

A Christmas lights switch-on in Skegness with comedian Duncan Norvelle that was planned for this evening has been postoned.

The comedian was due to support the fundraising event for the RNLI at the Beeston Lodge Hotel but unfortunately cannot make it.

Beeston Lodge Hotel in Skegness. ANL-160212-145706001

Hotel owner Neville Henshaw said: “Unfortunately work commitments mean Duncan can’t make it tonight but he will be here next week as we are reorganising it.”

The switch-on will now take place on Friday, December 9, at 7.30pm.

Two days earlier the hotel will feature in the Channel 4 documentary ‘Skegvegas’ about the pressures of entertainment on the East Coast.

The documentary follows Noel Gee and Kriz Garrick on their quest to find, train and place better entertainers into Skegness venues and

looks backstage at some of the entertainment industry’s best kept secrets. It screens at midnight.