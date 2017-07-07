Time running out for Skegness Remembrance Parade organisers

The clock is ticking – but Skegness councillors have vowed to do everything they can to make sure the town has a Remembrance Day parade.

Skegness Town Council took the lead role in organising the annual event last year.

However, police are unable to stop traffic for the parade as in previous years, meaning there could not be rolling closures to reduce disruption in the town.

Consultations with the Royal British Legion have led to suggestions for a change of route, starting in Tower Gardens instead of the Hildreds carpark.

The new route proposed by the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) would travel along the side streets of Rutland Road, Algitha Road and Lumley Avenue “reducing the area affected by closures and disruption”.

Colin Rowsell, secretary of the RBL, said: “Members understand that the council want to parade through Lumley (Road) but feel to do this with road closures as against rolling closures will result in major disruption.”

However, councillors felt in November the park would be waterlogged and not suitable and the public should be able to watch the parade in main streets. Coun Dick Edginton said: “This is the most important thing this authority is involved in.

“We have to talk to the Royal British Legion and find a way round this. We must never forget the sacrifices made in the past and those that are ongoing.”

Town clerk Steve Larner said agreement has to be reached by the end of the month or it “is likely there will be insufficient time to organise the event”.