Ticket sales predict bumper Bank Holiday in Skegness

Skegness is set to have a bumper Bank Holiday after being named in the nation’s Top 10 beach destinations.

According to Trainline, ticket sales have placed Skegness fourth in the list of favourite resorts - behind Brighton, Bournmouth and Weymouth.

‘Butlin’s first home’ leads surfing haven Torquay in fifth place and Margate, a town recently dubbed ‘Shoreditch-On-Sea’, which is the sixth most popular beach.

In seventh place is St Ives, eighth Southport, ninth Whitstable and tenth Ramsgate.

One of the secrets of the resorts’ success is location - according to Trainline seven out of the top 10 most popular beachside spots located just 90 minutes from major UK cities, ideal to “make the most of Britain’s coastline and organise weekend beach break just a stone’s throw from home”.