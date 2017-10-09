Thrill seekers saie £3k for charity

Thrill seekers got into the fast lane to raise £3,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The amazing sum was presented to the charity’s representatives at the Jaguar

Duckworth showroom in Boston last week. It was the result of this year’s hugely successful charity track day at Cadwell Park, near Louth, organised by Skegness Round Table.

Skegness Round Table chairman Che Shing Li said they were delighted to be able to give this huge amount of money to such a deserving charity.

He said: “I would like to give a special thanks to Andrew Shaw and the team from Jaguar Duckworth of Boston, without whose support the day would not happen.”