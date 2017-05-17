Three seats filled in Chapel St Leonards by-election

Results are now in from by-election to fill vacant seats on Chapel St Leonards Parish Council.

The line-up was Ian Ison, Pete Keeffe, Terry Rhodes and Fred Stout.

Voters were called to the Village Hall yesterday with results as follows:

- ISON, Ian Edward (Independent) 277 - Elected

- KEEFFE, Peter (Independent) 410 - Elected

- STOUT, Frederick Norman (Unaligned) 253 - Elected

- RHODES, Terrence Anthony (Independent) - 252

It was Mr Keeffe’s second attempt this year to join the Chapel St Leonards Parish Council after an unsuccessful bid in February, when Brian Dear was co-opted, only to resign soon afterwards in a row over the council’s co-option policy.

Coun Rae Rigby resigned at the same meeting, followed by Coun Lawrence Radley.

Read more:

‘Vote them all out’: Fury at Chapel St Leonards Parish Council