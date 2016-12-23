Thousands raised as duo brave the shave for charitable cause

A Skegness man has raised more than £4,000 in a year for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lee Croft, 31, fundraises for the charity every year after losing his mum to a brain tumour in 2009.

This year, it saw Lee – a former Standard reporter – take part in Movember.

Movember involves men being sponsored not to shave for the month of November.

Lee was joined in the fundraiser by Jack Howe, chef at The Welcome Inn, where Lee’s sister is the proprietor.

Lee and Jack shaved off their beards at The Welcome Inn’s annual Light a Life event in December with music from band Dr Frankenfish.

The pair had raised £780 but crowds pledged to round the total up to £1,000 if both had their heads shaved – to which, after a brief discussion, they agreed.

Lee described the sum as ‘phenomenal’ and said: “I want to thank everybody who generously donated.”

Volunteer chairman of the Skegness and District Macmillan group Shirley Atherton was presented with a cheque for Macmillan at the event.

It brought the total Lee has help raise for Macmillan Cancer Support to more than £4,000 this year, following a fundraiser earlier this year.