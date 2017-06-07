Thousands attend craft weekend in Alford

About 2,500 people attended a working craft weekend organised by Alford Craft Market.

The event was held at Alford Manor House over the Bank Holiday Weekend last week and featured basket makers and willow weavers.

A spokesman from Alford Craft Market said: “Visitors were treated to displays of exquisite museum pieces of delicate basket ware as well as demonstrations and workshops in both crafts.”

Bernard Bennaval flew in from France for the three-day event, and showcased some of his work.

Also attending were Angela Cole, Allison Walling, Dan Turner, Sally Boyner, Susi Mulligan, John Hollis, and Charlotte Martin.

The event also saw a number of visitors sign up for craft lessons at Alford Craft Centre.