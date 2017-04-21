This weapon was siezed by police in nightclub in Skegness

Police have released this image of an offensive weapon siezed during a special operation in Skegness over Easter.

Visitors saw a larger police presence in the town during the weekend - all part of a special operation focusing on priority issues identified by the resident community.

On Saturday the officers visited pubs and clubs around the resort as part of Operation California, run jointly with East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Special Police, Lincolnshire Police volunteers and Skegness Police. The weapon was siezed during a visit to one of the nightclubs.

Insp Colin Haigh, of the Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The latest Operation California drug operation was a huge success with the police and East Lindsey District Council colleagues sending a clear message that Skegness and Ingoldmells are family resorts and drugs are not welcome.

“We searched numerous people during the operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after trying to run away from officers.

“More operations will be carried out during the summer to ensure we keep the coast area drug free and bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to enjoy the support of all licensees and Skegness Pubwatch in conducting these operations and we receive positive comments from the public who appreciate the difficult job that officers do.”

Yesterday Insp Haigh tweeted: “The offensive weapon seized from suspect in nightclub on Saturday night in Skegness.”

