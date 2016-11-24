There is festive fever kicking in at Gunby Hall

Pantomime fever is setting in at Gunby Hall this Christmas.

The season starts this weekend, Saturday, November 26. and runs for three consecutive weekends until Sunday, December 11.

Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: ‘Not only will the house be decorated for Christmas, with some gorgeous trees and decorations, this year visitors can look for displays and items of famous pantomimes along the visitor route in the house and outside.”

There will also be The Gunby Singers singing around the grand piano in the music room, and visitors are welcome to join in.

Astrid said: “Visitors can explore the eight acre gardens, which offer some interesting views as borders have been cut back, shop for Christmas decorations in the basement and stop off in the tea-room for a hot drink and sweet treat.”

Gunby will be open for Christmas on November 26 and November 27, December 3 and December 4, December 10 and December 11 from 11am to 3pm.

Normal admission fees apply and for further details visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens or call 01754 890102.

Gunby Hall is currently closed but will re-open for the three Christmas weekends.

The National Trust property will close for Christmas after December 11 to reopen on March 18.