The weekend starts here in Skegness area

FRIDAY
Let’s Hang On – The Music of Frankie Valli, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Open Poetry and Spoken Word, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm
Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy
New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.
Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.
SATURDAY
Steve Steinman’s ICONIC – The Show, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Allo Allo Again!, Unique opportunity to see Sue Hodge star of Allo Allo live on stage, Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, Skegness, 6.30pm
SUNDAY
Live and Learn St George’s Day celebration, Tower Gardens, Skegness. Entertainment provided by Gary Starr
Celebrate Saints George and Wojciech at special lunch at Philip Grove Community Centre, Skegness, at 12.30pm . £6.50 for a banquet of 20 different polish dishes.
Acoustic jam and cake, Spilsby Theatre, 2.30pm.
MONDAY
Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm
Palms Tai chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4 Just come and enjoy
TUESDAY
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.
Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.
