The search is on for Junior Miss Lincolnshire

Britain’s Junior Miss have launched their search in Lincolnshire for a girl aged 13-16 to represent their region in the national Britain’s Junior Miss competition.

This is the inaugural year for Britain’s Junior Miss, and with regions such as Cumbria and Preston already having Junior Miss representatives in place, Lincolnshire hopefuls still have a chance to compete for the national title by becoming Junior Miss Lincolnshire.

Organised by the team behind Miss England North West, the Lincolnshire winner will automatically be entered into the final of Britain’s Junior Miss, taking place in Bolton in April 2017.

Junior Miss Lincolnshire will be expected to be an ambassador for her local area, organising charity events like bake sales and participating in local initiatives. The organisers of Britain’s Junior Miss offer guidance and support in how regional representatives can become involved in their community.

Current Junior Miss representatives are helping out with charities of personal interest to them, including homeless and cancer research charities, plus Variety the children’s charity supported by Miss England.

Junior Miss Cumbria Abbie Wilson said: “Junior Miss is such an amazing experience, I’ve made so many friends, I would recommend it 100%,” whilst Junior Miss Preston Elli Westwood said: “It’s the best thing ever, and it changes your life forever. This November I had the chance to help switch on Preston’s Christmas lights. I got to meet a Paralympic Gold Medallist, Heather Small, Dani Miller, the Mayor and many more people. I felt so privileged to be there.”

The final in Bolton in April will consist of a professional catwalk show with all regional representatives competing for the title of Britain’s Junior Miss.

Organiser of Britain’s Junior Miss, Mark Jones “Our overarching aim at Britain’s Junior Miss is in creating outstanding young ambassadors. The one thing I hear time and time again is how much confidence participation brings. It’s about instilling a sense of achievement in becoming a valuable member of the community, self-esteem from knowing that beauty is more than looks, and having a platform to make a real difference. If you know a kind, motivated, community spirited 13-16 year old girl, they could be our Junior Miss Lincolnshire and perhaps even Britain’s Junior Miss 2017.”

The post of Miss Junior Lincolnshire will be selected from online applications, entrants must be between 13 and 16 years of age at the time of the selection and hopefuls for Junior Miss Lincolnshire can find out more and apply at juniormiss.co.uk.