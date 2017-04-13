‘That’s not our Jolly Fisherman’ - child’s view of front page that is shocking Skegness

A national newspaper’s front page showing Skegness’ Jolly Fisherman sneering and giving offensive gestures has hit the newsstands today with a mixed response.

There were gasps of horror yesterday when the cover of latest edition of pro-Europe The New European was tweeted by editor Matt Kelly.

What a patronising piece of drivel Victoria Ayling, UKIP tourism spokesman

It was argued by town clerk Steve Larner that ‘many will be hurt and offended’ by the image of Skegness’ iconic mascot the Jolly Fisherman featured swearing and wearing a jumper with the line ‘GO AWAY’.

The headline reads ‘Skegness is So Brexit’ - a play on the famous ‘So Bracing’ slogan synonymous with the resort.

The strap-line beneath says ‘Anthony Clavane visits the seaside to see if they still love Leave’.

But politics were far from the thoughts of a 10-year-old Burgh-le-Marsh girl, who saw the edition in her local Costcutter this morning.

She said: “This is not our Jolly - I think it’s horrible. I also don’t like the way they have shown litter on the beach - although some visitors do leave it that’s true.”

However, her mum, Caroline, who is a Brexit supporter said: “I think it’s a good front page. I was for Brexit and they’ve got it right about the rubbish, too.”

The three-page feature inside has the headline ‘The Seaside Town Brexit Could Close Down’ and claims the resort “that voted in droves to quit the EU” could be in for a shock.

Mr Clavane quotes an interview in the Skegness Standard with Wojciech Pisarski, chairman of the Polish Educational Association, in which he was talking about new language classes in the resort for migrants.

In the article, Mr Pisarski said: “The future for them (migrants) is uncertain with Brexit - farmers are already saying there is a shortage of workers. But many want to stay and become more integrated in the community.”

The Standard managed to get a comment from the editor of The New European Matt Kelly before the paper hit the stands. Mr Kelly said: “I hope more people will be broad-shouldered enough to laugh at us poking fun at one of the most iconic images of British poster design.

“And naturally I’d encourage people to buy the paper and read what is actually a brilliant and well-considered read about how people in Skegness think about Brexit nine months after the vote.

“As many on twitter will testify, The New European makes an excellent cat litter tray lining if you disagree with its contents.”

However, Victoria Ayling, who lives locally and is tourism spokesman for UKIP, said: “What a patronising piece of drivel. This rag is written for and by the metropolitan elite who tend to be linked to corporations and quangos who benefit financially from the EU, which the rest of us pay for.

“The European Union has killed off our local fishing industry and hindered local businesses with ridiculous rules and regulations and now we get this nonsense from sulking Remainers.

“I am particularly angry as UKIP Toursim spokesman, because we should be promoting our great seaside towns to encourage visitors. This is not what they claim to be a jovial harmless piece, but a nasty rant by those who do not accept the democratic will of the people, particularly the massive majority of Brexit voters in Skegness.”

In Burgh-le-Marsh this morning only single copies or odd pre-orders were on sale at newsagents. Chanduni Gandecha, owner of Costcutter, said: “We only ever get one copy and one for someone who orders it.” A staff member at the Lincolnshire Co-op Food Store said: “To be honest we rarely sell any and usually send them all back.”

