‘Thank you so much’: Skegness Food Bank’s joy over harvest donations

A food bank in Skegness is helping 150 needy families a week - thanks to the generosity of the community’s harvest donations.

Schools, churches and individuals have all been busy collecting food and produce to stock up the larder at the Storehouse as part of the annual celebration.

All donations are a tremendous help for the food bank to provide emergency food parcels to people in need Mo Carrington-Hunt, of Skegness Food Bank

Requests for food parcels are up a staggering 75 per cent on last year, but the food bank has been overwhelmed with the donations.

Mo Carrington-Hunt, of the Storehouse Food Bank in North Parade, said: “It’s been amazing.

“We would like to thank all the local schools, churches and individuals around the Skegness area for their incredible generosity during the Harvest Festival.

“All donations are a tremendous help for the food bank to provide emergency food parcels to people in need. “

On average around 150 food parcels are needed each month which is 450 days of food.

This is expected to continue after the harvest festival period.

Mo said: “We still need the donations to continue and starting this week we will be appealing for Christmas items for family hampers.”

Items needed include Christmas puddings, chocolates, selection boxes, mince pies (later on), chocolate coins and yule logs etc.”

For further information on how to support the food bank, call Debby on 01754 763362.

