‘Tell police’ plea after fourth dog is allegedly poisoned on Winthorpe beach

Dog walkers are being urged to tell the police if they think their dog has been poisoned on Winthorpe beach after reports of a fourth pet dying.

Earlier in the week there was public outrage when it was reported two dogs had died after allegedly eating “rat poison” on the beach.

Following reports of two more dog has sadly dying, there has been concern from East Lindsey District Council that the deaths were not reported to them or the police.

Sue Farenden, the council’s dog warden, said: “The council hasn’t received any reports from dog owners of poisoning on the beach at Winthorpe but has seen the media reports.

“We’d ask anyone who thinks their dog has been poisoned to report this to the police for investigation. As items regularly wash ashore, we always remind people to keep an eye on their dog whilst on the beach.”

A warning to dog walkers was originally posted on Facebook on Monday, hearing the poison had been put down by the council. Nade Lang Rutherford said: : “Warning to all dog owners in Winthorpe. My mum’s friends dog had to be put to sleep yesterday after picking up and eating poison that was on the beach in Winthorpe.

“She is heartbroken.

“The vet said it was definitely rat poison so it’s been done purposefully”

Patrycja Tomaszewska said: “I live in Chapel and my neighbour’s dog been put down as he ate rat poison on the beach.

“Council put it down to kill all the foxes...obviously didn’t think it through. I’d be writing complain to council to make them aware of it so they can clean it out before more dogs die.”

Today Nade said: “It said on Radio Lincolnshire that four dogs have died. Someone saw people on the beach that they think were the council. It makes you scared to even take your dogs out. I have two dogs and it really scares me.”

However, a spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said the authority was not responsible for putting down the poison. He said: “This isn’t something we’ve done.”