Teenager charged with dangerous driving in Wainfleet

A 19-year-old Skegness man has been charged with dangerous driving on the A52 at Wainfleet.

Murray Knox, 19, of Edward Crescent, was the driver of a Fiat Stilo which failed to stop for officers at about 1.20am yesterday.

Trained officers deployed a Stinger device on three occasions until the incident was drawn to a safe conclusion prior to the vehicle entering the built up area of Skegness.

Knox has been charged with failing to stop for police, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, theft from a shop and going equipped to steal. He was kept in custody to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).