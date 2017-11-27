Teen who stole bag from pensioner in Ingoldmells is jailed

A teenager has been sentenced to two and a half years in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to an Ingoldmells robbery, during which an elderly lady’s handbag was stolen.

Shaun Allsop, 18, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court. DC Dave Dixon, of Skegness CID, said: “The victim was a lady in her 80s, who was visiting the area on a caravan holiday and the incident obviously left her distressed and fearful. It was a cowardly act by the two offenders to target a woman who was clearly unable to defend herself and I hope the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence”.