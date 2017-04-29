Team GB John Caborn of Skegness wins bronze in European Duathlon Championships

Team GB vet John Caborn of Skegness has won a bronze medal in the Europeon Duathlon Championships in Soria, Spain.

Skegness Tri Club member John, of Burgh-le-Marsh, competed this morning and said he was overwhelmed to get a medal.

The pressure is on to do well John Caborn, Team GB at Duathlon Championships in Soria, Spain.

As well as winning bronze, John was second Brit in Category G.

This morning’s race took place through the heart of the city. It started with a 5k run through a park, followed by a 22k bike through very hilly countryside and then another run through the park into a blue carpeted grandstand area.

Before the race he admitted he was nervous and said: “I’m now just hoping all the Tri Club training has worked. Their support has been a great motivator.”

Afterwards he said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to win bronze but the result was unexpected.

”It was very windy and I was doing 45mph down the inclines and it was really throwing me about.

“It’s been an amazing experience and the atmosphere and support has been fantastic.”