Teacher Sarah from Skegness has the ‘power’

A teacher at a primary school near Skegness who in her own time competes as a powerlifter has appeared at her first international tournament.

Sarah Bouskill, 38, competed for Team GB in the European Equipped Bench Press Championships in Spain earlier this month.

Sarah Bouskill with weights. EMN-171024-095700001

The Year Three teacher at Chapel St Leonards Primary School has previously competed in regional and British competitions, but this was her first time competing on the international stage.

Sarah trains in power lifting - where competitors attempt to lift as much weight as possible for one repetition in the squat, bench press, and deadlift position – four times a week.

For her international debut, she placed fifth, bench pressing a total of 137.5 kilograms.

Although Sarah did not bring home a medal, Team GB returned home with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Sarah, who also works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor, said: “It was absolutely amazing to be on the same platform as some of the competitors.

“It has left me hungry for more.”

Sarah also spoke of how she felt she had the whole school behind her.

“Knowing I had support from the children at the school was inspiring and it helped a lot,” said Sarah.

Returning to school after the tournament, she was greeted by excited pupils who wanted to see pictures and videos of her competing.

Sarah, of Horncastle, told The Standard that the children found her outfit – described as a Lycra leotard with longer legs – most amusing.

She is passionate about powerlifting and is determined to reach her full potential.

“In the future I would like to win a medal in an international competition,” she said.