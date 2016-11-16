Taste of success for Skegness businesses

A grading scheme that assesses accommodation and helps visitors choose the best places to stay in the Skegness area has won a Taste of Excellence award.

Rest Assured, launched by the Skegness and East Coast Hospitality Association (SECWHA), won the Lincolnshire Life Best New Business award at a glittering ceremony at the Oaklands Hall Hotel in Laceby.

There were also successes for several SECHWA members. Ingoldmells Holidays was a finalist in the New Business category and also received a gold accreditation for Accommodation of the Year, as did Brackenborough Coach House, and the winner was Caxton House-

Another member,The Vine hotel, received gold accreditation the Accommodation category, Wedding Venue of the Year category and Restaurant of the Year.

June Howard, business development manager said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this award.

It was so unexpected. Everyone has worked really hard to develop this scheme.

“Indeed we are still making improvements-There is a new website under development which will provide even more information for visitors and businesses alike. We also have plans to extend the scheme to other parts of Lincolnshire and beyond.”

Bill Hutchinson, chairman, said: “In this day and age, there is great emphasis on social media and website reviews. Whilst that is important, it is subjective.

“Visitors want reassurance that the place they choose to stay lives up to their expectations. Unless they have stayed before, they are making a choice based on trust. This scheme helps visitors choose the right place to stay with confidence.”.