Talented children’s disco success in Skegness

A performing arts school in Skegness has achieved success at an annual disco dance competition.

Youngsters from the Lisa Jay Stage Institute, of Grosvenor Road, were among those to bring home trophies from the 19th annual Gee Bees event at Butlins.

Some 16 dance school took part in the competition, held recently over three days.

Principle Lisa Jay said: “I would just like to express how proud and honoured I am of teaching these amazing children. Even though some children did not receive trophies or call backs, they danced their hearts out over the weekend and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

She added: “Thank you to all parents, family, and students for their effort and team spirit over the whole weekend. Congratulations to everyone.”

Trophy winners were:

* Solo

- Mark Storan (4th place)

* Duos

- 16 years and under - Mark Storan and Kaci Jayes (8th place)

- 10 years and under - Mia Brittin and Lottie Star-Halliday (7th place)

* Trios

- 10 years and under - Mia Brittin, Ruby Aston and Talia Melia (6th place)

- 16 and under - Olivia Thein, Mark Storan and Kaci Jayes (4th place)

*Teams

- 16 years and under - Eruption (8th place)

- 11 years and under – Energy (5th place)



*Adult Fun Section

- LJ Shufflers (3rd place)

- 10 years and under Little Swaggers (2nd place)

*Judges Special Awards were awarded to:

- Best Boy- Mark Storan (5th place)

- Special Award for Rock and Roll – Alicia Otter and Darci Gowling