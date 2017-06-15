Take-away driver accused of ‘kissing girl under 16 on cheek and mouth’ while delivering meal

A-47-year old man has appeared before magistrates in Boston on allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at an address in Skegness where he was delivering a takeaway meal.

Nick Todd for the prosecution, said Ismet Kekec was alleged to have kissed the girl on the cheek and the mouth when she answered the door to him when he delivered the meal in September last year.

Kekec of Sandbeck Arcade, Drummond Road, denied the allegation and after representations from the Crown Prosecution Service, the magistrates committed him to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

On Wednesday, Kekec was granted conditional bail until the first hearing on July 12.