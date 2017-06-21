Suspended sentence for Skegness man after second assault on ex-partner

A 25-year-old Skegness man has been given a suspended prison sentence for assaulting his former partner for the second time in less than three months.

Joshua Benjamin Waterhouse of Grosvenor Road, admitted assaulting Jennifer Johnson by beating at her home in Allenby Way, Skegness, when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Simon Rowe, prosecuting, said police were called to Ms Johnson’s home at 10.20pm on May 24 because a neighbour could hear shouting and a woman screaming.

He said Waterhouse had turned up at the house at around 9pm, had walked straight in and thrown a bottle of wine onto the settee.

He said Ms Johnson asked him to leave but he didn’t and had pushed her onto the settee and then onto the floor and sat astride her with his hands around her throat.

Mr Rowe also said that Waterhouse had bitten her on the forearm before she eventually freed herself and went into the kitchen where Waterhouse followed until a neighbour came in and pulled him off her and he left the house.

Mr Rowe said Ms Johnson was left with bruising to her upper arms and a bite mark on her forearm.

After his arrest, he is said to have told the police that he had gone to the house at Ms Johnson’s request, had gone to the toilet and when he had come out he had seen her deleting texts on his phone and she had then assaulted him and he had been defending himself.

The court heard that Waterhouse had been placed on a community order in March for battery charges involving Ms Johnson.

Mitigating, Terry Boston said the couple had been together for eight years and there were three children and Waterhouse claimed he had gone there at her invitation and he had not been drinking.

He said the whole incident had started because she was ‘fiddling’ with his phone.

The magistrates sentenced Waterhouse to 16 weeks in prison, but suspended the sentence for a year. His existing community order would continue.

He was also ordered to pay Ms Johnson £150 in compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.