Surprise for Girls’ Brigade on visit to ‘No 10’

Members of the 1st Alford Girls’ Brigade had the surprise of their lives on a trip to London when they were allowed through the gates of Downing Street.

Four leaders and four members went on the trip as part of the girls’ Traveller Badge.

Some of the girls had never been to London and one had never been on a train. Leader Michelle Arthurton said: “The girls couldn’t believe it when we walked through the gates. We even managed a glimpse inside as while we were there the door of Number 10 opened three times.”

The Girls’ Brigade meets on a Friday night (during term time) at Alford Methodist Church from 6pm to 7.45pm. For details call 07763026418.