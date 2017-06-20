Surprise as ‘male’ octopus at Skegness Aquarium lays eggs

An octopus at a Skegness attraction, previously thought to be male, has surprised staff by laying hundreds of eggs.

Beanbag lives at Skegness Aquarium, in Grand Parade.

Staff believed Beanbag, who arrived in February, was male. This changed, however, when staff found 400 eggs in her tank.

The story, though, is not expected to have a happy ending, as Beanbag has started to refuse food. This is normal behaviour for female octopuses in such circumstances, with them focusing their attention on caring for their eggs to maximise chances of survival.

Supervisor Louise Chapman said: “Our zoo crew are doing everything in their power to ensure she’s comfortable.”

The eggs have began to hatch, but staff are not ‘holding their breath’ for many to survive.

Louise said: “Experiments into captive breeding have only achieved a 0.2 per cent survival rate to a maximum of around 60 days.”

Despite this, staff are finding positives. Louise said: “Having young of any species is an occasion for celebration as it shows our zoo crew are succeeding in making our animals happy and healthy in their surroundings.”