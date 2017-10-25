Support groups get boost from Skegness circus

A circus show has helped give two heart support groups covering the Skegness area a financial boost.

Collections were held at Mr Fips Big Night Out, a charity circus event at Skegness Fields circus site, in Burgh Road.

The event is sponsored by Visit The Seaside, a publication owned by Martin Brown, of Wainfleet, who said: “The Big Night Out is now an established fundraising event every year with Mr Fips Wonder Circus and each year the amount raised has increased.”

On behalf of Visit The Seaside, £1,750 has been given to the Cardiac Rehabilitation Service provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust (LCHS), and £900 to the East Lindsey Heart Support Group.

Cardiac rehabilitation nurse specialist at LCHS Alison Bunn said: “It is a great privilege for our charitable funds to have been selected for the second year running by Martin and his team.”

Chairman for East Lindsey Heart Support Group Ernest Wilkinson said: “We are so grateful to have been chosen to receive this donation from Martin Brown and Mr Fips Big Night Out. We thank them both for their hard work.”

Some £350 was also donated to the Royal British Legion.