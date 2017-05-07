Support for Lincolnshire residents ahead of ‘Mental Health Awareness Week’

A national awareness campaign will shine a light on how people can easily access health and wellbeing services in our area, in a bid to boost good mental health.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) is doing all it can to let people know that support is readily available for anyone struggling with mental health problems across the county.

The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (May 8-14) is ‘surviving or thriving’, and there are a number of events taking place across the county to spread the word that positive mental wellbeing is as important as maintaining good physical health for everyone.

Mental health problems affect at least one in four people in their lifetime, and once again LPFT has joined forces with its partner organisations to raise awareness of the importance of keeping active and getting people talking if they’re struggling.

The awareness week comes hot on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s recent promotion of their ‘Heads Together’ campaign, which aims to further eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health problems.

Special drop-in ‘mental wellbeing’ football, tennis and walking sessions are available, in addition to market stall awareness events featuring LPFT services for people to attend.

As well as the various activities on offer throughout the week, it is now even easier for people to access help for common mental health problems.

LPFT’s talking therapies service, Steps2change, now features an interactive, online referral form, which will go straight through to a member of the team for an assessment to be arranged.

Steps2change offers its services for anyone in Lincolnshire over the age of 16 who is suffering from common mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and stress.

Steve Skinner, Steps2change Clinical Lead, encourages anyone suffering in silence to get in touch.

He said: “People often don’t realise that talking therapies are available on the NHS, that they are free and completely confidential. There are many treatment options to suit people’s circumstances so if you’re feeling isolated, anxious, stressed at work or depressed, please contact us or make a self-referral.”

Visit www.steps2change.nhs.uk for more information.

Dr Vindi Bhandal, from South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said that taking that first step to get help, by contacting a GP or self-referring to LPFT’s Steps2change can make all the difference.

She said: “It is quite natural for people to speak to their GP about physical health, but it’s important to remember that a healthy mind is as important as a healthy body.

“If you’re feeling sad after a bereavement or feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed with everyday life, talking to someone about your feelings can be a big help.”