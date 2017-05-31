Sun beams down on new Lincolnshire Aqua Park opening in Mablethorpe

Friday’s glorious summer weather was perfect to try out a new water-based assault course as the East Coast’s first Aqua Park officially opened.

Lincolnshire Aqua Park is based at The Grange Leisure Park in Mablethorpe’s Alford Road and is billed as the ultimate total wipeout-style assault course.

Aqua expert Richard Smith brought his skills from previously working at Tattershall Lakes to become the first businessman to set up this type of venture such on the East Coast .

May Bank Holiday weekend saw over 500 people use the new facilities and Richard has been filled with excitement seeing the aqua park up and running and visitors loving every minute.

“Now it’s all up and ready to go, it really does look the business,” Richard said.

“It’s a facility that is open to all walks of life, including the young and not so young. We want everyone to come in and enjoy it.”

The apparatus can hold up to 65 people at a time and is open to anyone aged six and over.

“We cater for private bookings and groups and it’s meant an extra 8 to 10 jobs for the local area,” Richard added.

There is also set to be a new addition to the equipment, look out for The Cyclone, coming soon.

Richard was pleased the Aqua Park had a great opening weekend.

He added: “The first opening weekend went really well and has received some great feedback.

“People are saying it’s something different for the area and the new place to be.”

The Grange Leisure Park, owned by Coastfields Leisure Ltd is spending millions updating their site facilities, which includes a plush new bar and restaurant area, open to everyone - we’ll have more on this in the paper next week.

1To book your visit to the Aqua Park, visit: https://www.lincolnshireaquapark.co.uk.