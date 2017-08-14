Success shines on Skegness Carnival floats

Have your say

With more entries in Skegness Carnival than ever before, judging was never going to be easy.

Tasked with the job were Lisa Collins, Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID development manager, Skegness Town Crier Steve O’Dare and Skegness Mayor Coun Danny Brookes.

Categories included fancy dress, dance and theatre groups, advertising trade vehicles, voluntary organisations, veteran , vintage and transport,

Winners were:

Class 1 Walkers in Theme/Fancy Dress: 1 Skegness Brownies, 2 Neverland,

3 Dalek

Class 2 Dance and Theatre Groups: 1 Inspire Urself Carnival Troupe

Class 3 Advertising Trade Vehicles: 1 Coastfield Leisure andf Land Train

Class 4 Voluntary Organisations: 1 Alive & Kicking

Class 5 Veteran/Vintage Transport: 1 Boston Veteran Bicycle Club

Best in Parade: Inspire