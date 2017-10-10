Success is the word for Skegness Grammar School

A Skegness school has taken top spot in an international vocabulary competition.

One hundred and 50 Skegness Grammar School pupils took part in the competition, which attracts thousands of students from around the world.

During the challenge I was learning new words all the time. Once you get committed, you can’t stop Morgan Baker

Skegness Grammar School students were winners in their entry-size category with 866,000 points, over 300,000 more than their nearest rival.

They also triumphed in the Piccolo Cup for French, with 451,325 points, putting them 130,000 ahead.

There was a back to back win in the Piccolo Cup for German, with the students amassing 404,270 points, winning for the second year running.

They also took the French Genius Cup, snatching victory ahead of a school in Bangkok with the last mouse click.

Skegness Grammar School is part of part of the David Ross Education Trust.

Timmy Peet, curriculum leader for modern foreign languages at Skegness Grammar School, said: “Our students loved the competition. New French and German words were learnt and we have a long waiting list of students who can’t wait to take part in next year’s competition.

“On Monday and Tuesday evenings, whilst at home, our students collectively accumulated over 100,000 points on each evening and have clearly devoted a huge amount of time to the challenge. The strength of our challenge was how every single student committed themselves to the cause.”

The top four Skegness Grammar School students overall were:

Nerea Brasero, 31,495 points; Sophie Lewis, 24,920; Morgan Baker, 24,830; and Florence Lloyd, 22,525.

Sophie said: “I really enjoyed the competitive element of the League of Champions Competition. It was an entertaining way to learn a new vocabulary.”

Morgan added: “During the challenge I was learning new words all the time. Once you get committed, you can’t stop as you want to stay high up the leader board and to beat other people in your school and elsewhere in the world.”