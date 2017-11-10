Stunning display of poppies for Remembrance Day at church in Ingoldmells

This stunning display of poppies for Remembrance Day was created by a craft class in Ingoldmells for St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Ladies have been busy making poppies for the past six months and they are now on display in the church. The ladies pictured are (from left) Barbara Davies, Ann Myers, Jackie Howis and Christine Oakley. Others who helped include Joan Wallace, Alice Wormald, Vivienne, Shirley, Molly Moore, Peter Oakley and Jackie Fletcher. * Are you marking Remembrance Day with a special display. Post pictures on the Skegness Standard Facebook page or email them to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

A Remembrance poppy display created by the craft class that meets at St Peter and St Paul Church in Ingoldmells. ANL-171011-123544001