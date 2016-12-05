Students gain skills and jobs at Butlin’s

A partnership between a Skegness school and one of the area’s best known employers has seen a group of students receive not just life-saving training, but also jobs.

Six Sixth Form students at the Skegness Academy have recently completed their National Pool Lifeguard Qualification with Butlin’s.

The youngsters were selected for the opportunity through a rigorous application process, involving a letter and formal interview with staff at the Ingoldmells holiday park.

And since completing the qualification, all students have secured part-time employment with the business.

The school has worked with Butlin’s on a number of sporting initiatives; this is the second year the pair have been involved together on National Pool Lifeguard Qualifications.

Sam Fieldman, sport partnership lead at the academy, said: “The synergy between Butlin’s and the academy continues to strengthen, enhancing the opportunities available to our students. The commitment of time, training and funding by both parties has led to a large number of pupils gaining full time meaningful employment.”

Ben Shinton, from Butlin’s, said: “From day one to the final assessment day, the students gave 100 per cent and learnt a whole lifeguard syllabus in just five days. This is a fantastic achievement at such a young age and is something they should be very proud of. We hope to continue our strong working relationship with the Skegness Academy in the future to bring through our next generation of lifeguards.”