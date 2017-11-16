Students from Skegness learn new skills at uni

Students at a Skegness school have been learning new skills to help them with their projects.

Year 12 students at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, enjoyed a series of seminars during a recent visit to the University of Leeds.

Students at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, enjoyed a series of seminars during a visit to the University of Leeds. ANL-171116-144319001

The day was structured around reinforcing essential skills, knowledge and understanding necessary for students completing their Extended Project Qualification.

During their visit, students attended a number of specially led seminars facilitated by PhD and Doctoral postgraduates. The sessions involved critical analysis of source information, how to structure an extended research based project and essential guidance on citation, plagiarism and referencing.

As part of the trip, students were given full access to the university library where they were able to gather further academic sources to help support their individual projects.

Jake Wattam, a student at Skegness Grammar School, said: “The sessions were really interesting and have helped me to understand referencing and citation.”

Students at Skegness Grammar School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, enjoyed a series of seminars during a visit to the University of Leeds. ANL-171116-144258001

Year 12 student, Jess Jones, commented: “Having the opportunity to access such a range of rich and detailed sources will be invaluable for my project”

Heather Scott, Principal at Skegness Grammar School, said: “This visit has been an incredible opportunity for our students to demonstrate the love of learning that we see in our Sixth Form students every single day.

“It was fantastic to witness so much enthusiasm during this visit and I am looking forward to seeing our students excel within their individual projects.”