Student is reaping rewards

An postgraduate agricultural student from Alford has received a national award for her studies from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

Emma Caudwell, of Hogsthorpe, is one of four students receiving a bursary from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for 75 percent of her course fees.

The ‘Centenary Award’ will support Emma’s MSc in Rural Land and Business Management at the University of Reading.

Emma says she feels very passionately about the sustainable movement of She said: “Growing up and working on farms I’ve always had a passion for the rural and agricultural industries. My MSc will provide me with the skills and knowledge to work with landholders, businesses and communities to adapt and prosper through uncertain times and help secure the future of the rural sector.”

She added: “It is a privilege to be involved with the NFU Mutual and the Centenary Award. I’m excited to be part of their mission to create a strong sustainable legacy for the future and experience first-hand their impressive commitment to young people and education within the industry. The huge levels of support and opportunities available to me throughout my MSc and into my future career will be invaluable.”

Richard Percy, NFU Mutual Chairman, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Emma’s studies, and wish her all the very best for the future.”