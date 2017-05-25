Struggling foodbank in Skegness gets boost

A struggling foodbank in Skegness has been given a boost by staff at a local building society.

Colleagues at The Nottingham kept a New Year’s resolution to help families in need when they recently handed over a sizeable donation to the Skegness Community Larder.

They went into 2017 appealing to customers to visit the branch and donate spare non-perishable items to the Larder, based at The Storehouse on North Parade.

Last week they received a visit from the community manager at the Storehouse, Alan Bailey, and handed over two large boxes of food - the equivalent of 20 carrier bags full!

Customer reviewer Charley Prince said: “We had a fantastic response from so many kind-hearted customers and were really proud to be able to hand over so many items to the foodbank.

“The Nottingham prides itself on making a real difference in the communities in which it trades and Skegness Community Larder means an awful lot to many people around here so there was a real nice fit.

“A big thank-you goes to everyone who contributed.”

The Nottingham has supported The Storehouse, who also help people via a debt advice service, before. In the summer of 2016 they received a £3,000 Grant For Good from the society to help with their work.

Read more

Rise in demand puts Skegness foodbank in crisis