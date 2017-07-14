Strictly star taking on lead role in touring show

‘A Strictly show like no other’ is making its way to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Strictly Theatre Co present Il Ballo e Vita (Dance Is Life) at the venue next Friday, July 21, at 7.30pm, starring Strictly Come Dancing dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Giovanni will be joined by Luba Mushtuk, and three other professional dancing couples - Giulia Dotta and Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker and Curtis Pritchard, and Dianne Buswell and Robert Rowinski.

The first half of the show will give audiences the chance to find out more about Giovanni’s life through the power of dance.

They will learn more about his passion of dancing through jive, waltz and charlston routines.

The second half will tell a romantic story which is based on the life of Giovanni’s grandparents while living in Sicily.

It will be directed by Jason Gilkison, who is the head choreographer for Strictly Come Dancing.

In an interview, Giovanni said: “The show is different to every other dance show, not only will the audience get to have an insight into what I am really like, but it also tells a wonderful story of love and life.”

A spokesman said: “Dance Is Life is a Strictly show like no other.”

Tickets priced at £28 for adults, £26 for seniors, and £15 for children are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk