Strictly more baking for Sandra after selling out at Alford Christmas Craft Market

A Saleby woman will be busy baking tonight after selling out of mince pies at the annual craft market in Alford.

Sandra Scaman says she enjoyed a busy first day of the markets, which continue tomorrow and next weekend at the Corn Exchange in the Market Place.

James Vines, of Louth, with his display of hand-made guitars from his business Baize Anthony Guitars. ANL-161126-163117001

She also did a good trade with the Cottage Jams and Preserves she makes from produce grown at Galley Hill Farm where she lives, and said: “This morning was really busy.

“I’ve sold out of mince pies so I’ll be baking tonight, which isn’t really the way you want to spend your Saturday night. But there will be some more for customers tomorrow.”

Among about 14 stalls at the market were art, jewellery and hand painted children’s toys.

Wood turner Phil Taylor, of Markby, was selling a range of wooden gifts and said: “It’s been a hobby of mine since I retired.

Wood turner Phil Taylor, of Markby, with his range of wooden gifts. ANL-161126-163921001

I do a few fayres and markets and enjoy it.”

James Vines, of Louth, had visitors dreaming of being rock stars with his display of hand-made guitars from his business Baize Anthony Guitars. He said: “People think they are cool but you never know, someone might know someone who plays and might like one.

“Coming here is about getting out there and getting yourself known.”

The market in the Market Place runs from 10am to 4pm each day and admission is free. There will be live music, quality craft stalls, children’s crafts and a homemade tea shop.