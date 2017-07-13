Street drinkers ‘not welcome’: Police deployed to Skegness town centre after complaints

Police in Skegness are warning street drinkers they will be moved on after receiving a number of complaints from the public.

A 17-hour dispersal notice is now in place covering the town centre, which will be effective until 7am in the morning.

A dispersal notice is in place so Skegness police can remove drinkers from the streets. ANL-170713-150401001

Coast Insp Colin Haigh tweeted the notice and told the Standard: “We have had a few incidents of street drinkers causing harassment, alarm and distress.

“We have listened to public concerns and we are working with partner agencies to address the issue.

“We urge the public to report any such incidents and we want the public to know that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our coastal resorts.”

Is you spot someone drinkinhg in the street, call police on 101.